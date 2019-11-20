Shred Moms and Fanny Packs—Fresh & Tracked: Cooper Whittier

Quickly rising through the ranks of snowboarding, mainstay of the mobile Maine scene Cooper Whittier takes a break from his growth spurt to sit on the couch and talk with Stan about shred moms, lobster rolls, and plenty more. Check out the latest episode above and feel free to peruse on through past episodes below.

A weekly episodic web-series (we know we missed last week) hosted by SNOWBOARDER’s Editor Stan Leveille, Fresh & Tracked features original interviews with a laundry-list of snowboarding’s favorite pro riders, creators and personalities. Posed with various topics by Stan, the guest deems each subject “Fresh” meaning good, or “Tracked” meaning bad.

