Sims—PROMO FOUR

From Sims:

With great pleasure, we bring you “PROMO FOUR”.

Some things stand the test of time. Some things fade away into obscurity where they belong. Milosport has had a defining presence in Snowboarding since 1984 and we are thankful to have partnered with them on a limited press of the SIMS ATV. If you have the internet you can come up now while they still have a few left. If you are in Utah or one of the surrounding states, get your butt to the store at 3119 East 3300 South.

Featuring, SIMS Snowboards Team Riders:

John Jackson, Keegan Valaika, Cody Warble, Nik Baden, and Scott Blum.

Filmed and Edited by our good friend Brock Nielsen.

Special Thanks to the crew at Milo for bringing this to fruition with us. We are honored to have this board in the books and look forward to a bright future.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!