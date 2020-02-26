SKOLF FINALS || 2020 at Timberline with Stan

Hole-ey moley The Skolf official Skolf finals video has finally made the departure from Stan’s editing bay, and we have to say, it’s a good one. Documenting the two day wrap-up to the national Skolf tour, Timberline on Mount Hood played home to 18 creative holes designed to test riders on their aptitude in riding jumps and jibs alike. Classic skold holes include the egg-on-a-spoon boardslide, the WOW moving boardslide, and spinwheel. AN international smattering of riders showed up to test their grit, and one skilled man and women walked away with the first ever cash prize offered at skolf. TWO THOUSAND BIG ONES.

Watch the video to see who won!

Filming by Kyle Schwartz and Logan Beauulieu.

Skolf is the brainchild of Airblaster and is sponsored by Lifeproof, Fat Tire and Coal Headwear. Prizes were also provided by Skullcandy, Ninja Suit and Hovland Snowskates.

