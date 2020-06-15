Snowboarding for Change—Barrier to Entry Edit and Photos

This past Friday, the greater Salt Lake City snowboard community rallied out to Little Cottonwood Canyon for Barrier to Entry, a DIY get-together and jam session held to show support and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and support equality and inclusivity in snowboarding. Organized by Jeff Holce, Laura Rogoski, Casey Savage and Mike McDaniel, donations were encouraged, and along with proceeds from an art auction and food and raffle ticket sales, Barrier to Entry raised over $6k for BLM!

Filmed and edited by Ted Borland.
Photos by Jovvany Villalobos and Gill Montgomery.

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: r: Melissa Riitano // p: Gill Montgomery

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: r: Rob Roetheler // p: Gill Montgomery

Barrier to Entry
Photo Credit: r: Joey Fava // p: Jovvany Villalobos

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: r: Mike McDaniel // p: Jovvany Villalobos

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: r: Casey Savage // p: Jovvany Villalobos

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: r: Terje Lamont // p: Jovvany Villalobos

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: Jovvany Villalobos

Barrier to entry
Photo Credit: Jovvany Villalobos

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: Laura Rogoski with Barrier sign // p: Jovvany Villalobos

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: r: Mike McDaniel // p: Jovvany Villalobos

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: r: Bode Merrill // p: Jovvany Villalobos

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: r: Emma Crosby // p: Jovvany Villalobos

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: r: Pat Fava // p: Jovvany Villalobos

barrier to entry
Photo Credit: r: Jeff Holce // p: Jovvany Villalobos

Increasing Diversity in Snowboarding—How You Can Help

