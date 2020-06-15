Snowboarding for Change—Barrier to Entry Edit and Photos

This past Friday, the greater Salt Lake City snowboard community rallied out to Little Cottonwood Canyon for Barrier to Entry, a DIY get-together and jam session held to show support and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and support equality and inclusivity in snowboarding. Organized by Jeff Holce, Laura Rogoski, Casey Savage and Mike McDaniel, donations were encouraged, and along with proceeds from an art auction and food and raffle ticket sales, Barrier to Entry raised over $6k for BLM!

Filmed and edited by Ted Borland.

Photos by Jovvany Villalobos and Gill Montgomery.

Photo Credit: r: Melissa Riitano // p: Gill Montgomery

Photo Credit: r: Rob Roetheler // p: Gill Montgomery

Photo Credit: r: Joey Fava // p: Jovvany Villalobos

Photo Credit: r: Mike McDaniel // p: Jovvany Villalobos

Photo Credit: r: Casey Savage // p: Jovvany Villalobos

Photo Credit: r: Terje Lamont // p: Jovvany Villalobos

Photo Credit: Jovvany Villalobos

Photo Credit: Jovvany Villalobos

Photo Credit: Laura Rogoski with Barrier sign // p: Jovvany Villalobos

Photo Credit: r: Mike McDaniel // p: Jovvany Villalobos

Photo Credit: r: Bode Merrill // p: Jovvany Villalobos

Photo Credit: r: Emma Crosby // p: Jovvany Villalobos

Photo Credit: r: Pat Fava // p: Jovvany Villalobos

Photo Credit: r: Jeff Holce // p: Jovvany Villalobos

