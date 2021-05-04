Snowcats—Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Jill Perkins, Zoi Synnott and More!

This Monster lineup is hard to top.

From Monster:

Get comfy and put this one on the big screen. Monster Energy’s first all-female snowboarding video, ‘Snowcats,’ showcases some of the most creative freestyle snowboarders on the planet in a free-flowing expression session. On a special course at Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort in Twin Bridges, California, Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Kokomo Murase, Annika Morgan, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Jill Perkins throw down technical tricks and transfers. – the perfect recipe for a memorable snowboard video. This crew has had an epic 2020/21 season with Chloe Kim leaving her freshman year at Princeton and dominating every single Superpipe event she entered to Jill Perkins earning ‘Rider of the Year’ honors at the 2021 Slush Magazine Snowboard Awards.