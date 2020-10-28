Snowmosapiens—Deep Powder in Whitefish

Talk about a score. More from the Snowmosapiens below:

Some of the Bonfire Outerwear Team, Ralph Kucharek, Beau Bishop, and Aspen Rain Weaver travel to Whitefish, Montana for a heavy dose of DEEP Powder! We were super lucky to have it snow 6 feet before we showed up and another 2 feet as we stayed in Whitefish. We got to rip at Whitefish Resort for a couple of days before making our way to some epic and unreal Snowcat Boarding at Great Northern Powder Guides. Enjoy our take on a stellar snowstorm.

Song: Pharcyde by our good friends Little Stranger Music

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.