SSS—EIKI HELGASON’S SNOWBOARD FULL PART

Eiki Helgason has taken a different approach to the trifecta by subbing out surfing for snowskating. Our opinion? APPROVED. In the final installment of SSS, Eiki further demonstrates his ability to film creative tricks, including one potential NBD. We asked him, and he said “Pretty sure it is.” We’ll leave it up to you to find it.

Cameos by Sparrow Knox, Birkir Georgsson, Frank Bourgeois, Fridge & Gunnar Vidar Gunnarsson.

Editing by @TheREIvolution

