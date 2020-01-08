SSS—EIKI HELGASON’S SNOWBOARD FULL PART

Eiki Helgason has taken a different approach to the trifecta by subbing out surfing for snowskating. Our opinion? APPROVED. In the final installment of SSS, Eiki further demonstrates his ability to film creative tricks, including one potential NBD. We asked him, and he said “Pretty sure it is.” We’ll leave it up to you to find it.

Cameos by Sparrow Knox, Birkir Georgsson, Frank Bourgeois, Fridge & Gunnar Vidar Gunnarsson.

Editing by @TheREIvolution

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018