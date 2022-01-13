While the planet is in the middle of a global pandemic, a couple of friends find themselves grounded on home soil with the strange opportunity to roam the empty streets of Quebec; home of the Poutine and one of the most iconic street scenes in the world. With all the restrictions to have a normal season, when it’s too complicated to travel, what better time to benefit from your own backyard?

Status is a snowboarding short film made during the pandemic as a follow up of Short Notice. The idea behind the name is: This is the status of the situation and how we deal with the chaos it created. Our focus this time around will be: creativity meets big spots! With the crew we have, it’s a sure shot to show originality and next level snowboarding. ”

RIDERS: Gab Jacques, Gab Gosselin, Max Parrot, and Eli Bouchard.