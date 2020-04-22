Stay Basket Presents Byen Er Vår—Full Video

Don’t be a basket case while in quarantine, just Stay Baskets. Byen Er Vår is a euro street must watch featuring Simon Houlind and friends ballin’ on no budget out of Oslo. Featuring Didric Lothe, Endre Brynildsen, Jessi Blackwell, Jakub “Shymonkey” Simunek, Tobias Himmelstrup, Tyler Metzger, Will Smith, and Oivind Fykse. Enjoy.

