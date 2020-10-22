Sucks. [Volume 1]—Drayden Gardner Full Part

From California to Canada, take a trip with Bataleon Snowboard’s newest team rider, Drayden Gardner as he takes his creative riding style and fresh perspective to the streets. Sit back, relax and enjoy the visual experience crafted by Drayden and Jupiter People’s Kyle Schafer.

Betty Ford—Beyond Medals Teaser 2020 Betty Ford—Beyond Medals Teaser 2020

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.

LTG_Mask_900x750_10.21.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS