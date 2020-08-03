Summer Camp—Monster Energy Mt. Hood Edit

You’ve likely seen a few leaks from the filming of this edit promoted across social media, and the full cut justifies the hype and them some. Sage Kotsenburg, Zak Hale, and Dusty Henricksen link up with Gimbal God and Nick Leonetti for a serving of Mt. Hood magic.

Edit: Spenny, aka Gimbal God

Produced by Monster Energy

