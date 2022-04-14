Created by Eythan Frost, Chris Huynh.

Riders: Pat Hoffman, Shane Keller, Phil Hansen, Petey Pierotti, Petrov, Jalen Brandsoy, Brendan Sullivan, Matteo Sultane, Derek Bird, and Austin Buza

Summit Sessions Season 3 continues with heaps of heaters from a fantastic February filled with sun and a fully legit setup in the parks. Featuring a plethora of talented locals and visiting rippers.

Stay tuned for the next episode!