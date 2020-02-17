Sunday In The Park 2020: Episode 5 Out Of Bear Mountain

Zeb Powell, AKA the reigning Knuckle Huck champ, scores the ender in the latest Sunday in the Park out of Bear Mountain. Join Skylar Gallardo, Keoni Kaimuloa, Lenny Mazzotti, Josh Anderson, and Jesse Paul for Ep. 5 above!

Filmed and edited by Jeep Eddy.

