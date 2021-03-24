Sunday In The Park 2021: Ep. 10—Bear Mountain

Featuring: Anthony Slater, Stephon Deifer, Robert Toste, Kyle Kelley, Moe Kastari, Michael Throck, Denis Leontev, Dylan Burnley, Lenny Mazzotti, Powder Voin, Drayden Gardner, Myrie Metzger

Filming: Kyle Schafer @JupiterPeople

Editing: Kyle Schafer @JupiterPeople

Motion Graphics: Kyle Schafer @JupiterPeople

