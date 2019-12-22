Sunset Park Session With Jamie Anderson and Friends—”Unconditional” Sierra-At-Tahoe

The closing section from “Unconditional”, join Jamie Anderson, Stefi Luxton, Maria Thomsen, and Alexis Roland on a park shoot at the historic Sierra-At-Tahoe.

Check out the full movie on iTunes here!

As a daughter of the Sierra, Jamie Anderson grew up on the slopes of the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. Her prodigious talents as a pre-teen snowboarding savant made her a podium contender from the moment she arrived at the X Games in Aspen more than a decade ago. Since then, Jamie has amassed more X Games and Olympic medals than any other woman in history. Yet, being the best competitive snowboarder of all time is an asterisk that Jamie leaves behind as she pursues even greater riding challenges far from the contest circuit. Powder, slush, corduroy and pillows, Unconditional presents the wide pan of Jamie’s 2019 season as she sets out to expands her horizon beyond the contest bib.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!