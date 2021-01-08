SUPER8JOURNAL JAPAN 2020—Griffin Siebert

Fact: We will watch anything Griffin Siebert sends us.

Suggestion: You should too.

“A short film of my super 8 and gopro footage from our amazing trip to Japan this past winter.” -Griffin Siebert.

