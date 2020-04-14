SUPERPARK 17—THE WEBCAST

Superpark 17 was hosted by Mount Bachelor is 2013, and this live cast covered the Woodward Tahoe Rail Set-Up. Commentating the event we have the pleasure of listening to T-Bird, Java Fernandez and Avert Guldemond.

Rider’s include the stylings of Jake OE, Tyler Lynch, Luck Haddock, Lucas Magoon, Riley Nickerson, Ozzy Henning, Deadlung, Ben Bilodeao, Erik Leon, Dylan Thomson, Tommy Gesme, Dillon Ojo, Brandon Hammod, Alex Sherman, Victor Simko, Ted Borland, Hans Mindich, Garret Warnick, Max Warbington, Sawyer Dean, Johnny O’Connor, Derek Lever. Brandon Rego, Spencer Schubert and more!

