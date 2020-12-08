Survival Tactics

Adaptation, creativity, and determination are essential for survival. With nearly two decades under his belt being apart of the Tactics family, Justin Norman is no stranger to new surroundings and looking at every situation with an open mind. From ice rink urban sessions to solo pow missions, follow along as Justin survives the ups and downs of last winter.

Check out the full write up with more photos and words from Justin over on Tactic’s site here!

