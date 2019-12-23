Suzy Greenberg 270 The Movie—From The Wonderful Mind of Scott Stevens

IT HAS FINALLY DROPPED! And you thought the biggest movie to come out this past weekend was going to be Star Wars? You OBVIOUSLY DIDN’T KNOW THAT SCOTT STEVENS WAS RELEASING SUZY GREENBERG 270 THE MOVIE online! Neither did we! It’s a holiday miracle! We know we say this a lot, but this has probably been the most anticipated movie to release for the past two seasons amongst snowboarding’s die-hards. And for the rest, welcome to the party, pals. Yippee-ki-yay. Too many cameos/features to list, but Jesse Burtner takes a stab down there at the bottom.

An interview with Scott Stevens by Mary Walsh on Greenberg, published in our latest issue of SNOWBOARDER Magazine.

Greenberg Movie started as a solo project for Scott Stevens, a collaboration with Jesse Burtner and filmer Garrett Read, but over the course of the past three seasons, through injuries, challenges, and revelations, Greenberg evolved into something larger. A way to showcase the people who have contributed to Scott’s snowboarding and for him to contribute back to theirs. A culmination of Scott’s perspective on and resonance in snowboarding over the better part of two decades—and the jumping off point for where he will go from here. Scott’s skill, ingenuity, and drive to do the things he finds intriguing have made him one of the most widely respected and impactful snowboarders, ever. With Greenberg Movie, the Western Mass native rides in, films, and edits his most personal project yet, the latest evolution of his take on snowboarding. In this edition of Layers, Scott breaks down the making of Greenberg, defined by his relentless commitment to his craft.-Mary Walsh

How did Greenberg Movie come about?

I needed to take a stab at my own thing. I wanted that feeling of something that was coming from me. I started rolling with my camera in 2017 to try to have something more than just a cell phone presence, to hold onto stuff to see how holding onto stuff felt. Jesse Burtner and I linked up that spring and he devised this plan to go to Alaska with Garrett, who’d I only met a handful of times. It was the early stages. Jesse did a lot for my career with Think Thank, so coming back together felt full circle. Then after that, I was just buttering around at Superpark and I obliterated my shoulder. I had shoulder surgery in the fall and missed the whole 2018 season. I went around with my camera collecting footage, but I wasn’t getting any footage, myself. Not that I’m trying to downplay the amount of time I had, but it was just such a long go at trying to get started. That spring and summer, Garrett and I filmed skating, sometimes good, sometimes bad. In 2019, we started in January, filmed for three months and then I hurt my knee. Meanwhile, Garrett was filming Jesse mostly the whole time. It’s been a long road.

How are you feeling about the project now compared to when you started?

In Alaska, Jesse told Garrett, “Hey, Scott’s a handful to film.” I love that because it’s the truth. I put people through the ringer filming. I’ll try stuff 400, 600 tries depending on what we’re doing. Stuff takes me an ungodly amount of time. To be honest, there are a lot of times when this is straight up a job. And the mindset went from super lowkey, not really sure what we were getting into—like Jesse, Garrett, and I were the only ones working on this—to people being like, “I’m gonna be in your video.” When the submissions came in, people were giving us some real heat. It started to really become a community thing instead of just me trying to flex what I could do. It’s transformed into something better. When we started, my head wasn’t wrapped around the magnitude of what I wanted to get across. I didn’t feel like I was trying hard enough and now sitting where we are, I feel that I tried as hard as I could in the circumstances. I can finally say that I really don’t want to do anything else. Yeah, I could have done a few more things, but I’m content. And being content about something is really hard, so that’s how I know we’re done. I’m content with what I have.

How has your relationship with snowboard movies has shaped your riding?

I studied snowboard videos. I was obsessed. I watched guys give me the tools to create what I’ve created. When I saw Decade as a fourteen-year-old kid, I looked for all the quirky tricks. Bjorn [Leines] does a hippy hop. Mikey LeBlanc does a creeper. In Technical Difficulties, Chris Dufficy does a finger flip. JF Pelchat does this cab seven off of nothing. Those things hit me hard. At that time, you weren’t supposed to hit little shit. I just love the playful stuff. I love it so much that now I have a whole career where I just played. I was the stunt kid at my local hill. I would eat shit, I would be chucking meat, and I just didn’t have that desire anymore. I found something else that was more fun to evolve with. And now I’m kind of still looking for it, but yeah. That’s how I got hurt. I wanted to do a double cork and then I landed in a bomb hole. I showed some people the shot and they were like, “Scott, why are you even wasting your time with double corks? You don’t need to do this shit.” But for me, I do need to do this shit. I want to be able to know what that feels like to do just half of what people are doing now. Yeah okay, my jump skill is in the lower percentile, but I want to at least be able to go out there and challenge myself. And when I can be one-footing and goofing and doing something technical, that’s where I’m in the upper percentile.

While you’ve always filmed things, how was it jumping really into the role of filmer/creator for Greenberg Movie?

It was a lot. I was trying to make a snowboard part, a tramp section. and a skate one—it was a little bit more than I could chew. Jesse’s editing a third of it or so, so we’ll both have our vibes in there. It was freaking crazy. I would be loading footage at night, not really focusing on my snowboarding fully. With other snowboard parts, I wouldn’t travel around with a camera. For this I travelled with two computers because one of them had Final Cut 7 and I couldn’t figure out how to log and transfer my HPX footage on Adobe Premiere. I just learned Premiere recently, so to make a whole movie—filming and editing and learning how to ramp clips and color correct and do audio levels and stuff—and then I was getting hurt. I got up in some weird mind space for this. I wasn’t happy with myself because I wasn’t getting new stuff. I was just thinking about how I wanted to be riding a snowskate or hitting the halfpipe at Hood and months were just going by where I couldn’t do anything. People think this was a three-year project, there was literally just like a few months where we were actually grinding.

What was the turning point where you felt content with things?

I filmed a lot of lifestyles of my friends having fun and I realized that this isn’t even about snowboarding. It just opened up to me and I was like, who cares what I can do on a snowboard, I’m getting another point across. It became just more about these moments where the lifestyle was outweighing the snowboard trick and it was awesome. Okay, say you’re growing up in my town, in Springfield, and you’re driving to Killington. It’s the anticipation. The drive up with the homies. I don’t know if I captured that completely because you just have to live it, but I feel like I captured it better than I’ve seen. I was stoked on that and that put me at ease. This movie is a good reflection of where I am with injuries, what I’m capable of doing, and just how the chips fell. This is my answer to where I was at in my career at the time. And then Jesse being a part of it is awesome. All the boys came correct with some pretty cool stuff—I mean, the movie’s mostly thirty-plus. We’re not exactly nailing the timing, ha. I just wanted to be represented well and I still have the passion to go for it. People won’t know by looking at a 5-0 tre flip that it took me fucking forever. It’s just going to go by in the blink of an eye. But I’ll know. It’ll mean a lot to me.

“There’s something special about the energy of Scott. Always has been. He’s got it. He blows minds while simultaneously inspiring people to try it for themselves. Scott is 100% about having fun with his crew, making his friends yell or laugh or just leaving them completely speechless. And really that’s why we do this stuff. Snowboard, skateboard, tramp board or whatever other freestylin’ we get up to; it’s for the magical moments shared with friends. And for me (for years now) it’s often specifically for a Scott Stevens reaction. I know he’s going to love it if I get this trick and I’m going to love that he loves it. “Suzy Greenberg 270 The Movie” had one goal, capture that energy. Tear the rule book up, if it pops it pops, energy is energy, fun is fun, sick is sick. Keep the camera rolling and hope for magical moments. What came out was a pure expression of Scott’s love for snowboarding, skateboarding and the cultures that surround them. No brand filter or other agenda, just Scott and friends and tricks and dogs and laughs. Very proud of him and of the whole crew that came together around this project, insane to think all these years later we have a full 45 minute long movie starring THE OG Massachusetts squad; Scott, Grendys, Beresford all together again, giving it their all. Plus me coming back for one more round in the ring and then layer on top of that some of Think Thank’s greatest hitters; Brandon Reis, Freddy Perry, Pika, Max Warbington, Geno and Phil Hansen along with endless newcomers like Matteo Soltane , Pat Fava etc. etc. and heavy cameos from Bode and JP and Chad O….got a big smile on my face now just thinking about Scott standing at Woodward Copper filming Chad Otterstrom do a god damn double “misty” cork mctwist to fakie (off a hip), pan over to JOC with his mind blown. That’s beautiful! It’s been a real gift to be involved and now I just get to watch a movie with 100s of my friends being rad, I’ll probably surf off this one for a good decade or so. Thanks Scott!”– Jesse Burtner.

Poster art by Pika Burtner.

