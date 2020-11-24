TANGLE—FULL MOVIE
Snowboarder Magazine has once again partnered with director Ted Borland to capture progressive snowboarding at its finest. Alongside fellow cinematographer Paul Osborne, our latest venture features DESIREE MELANCON, JILL PERKINS, NIRVANA ORTANEZ, PHIL HANSEN, and BODE MERRILL while proudly introducing JEFF HOLCE, DENVER ORR, AND DYLAN OKUROWSKI, “Tangle” aims to showcase the video part in its most authentic form by capturing riders pursuing their passion wherever, whenever, and however they are inspired to. When a common thread is woven with the ties that bind us… a “Tangle” ensues.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to SNOWBOARDER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
Elevating Voices: Selema Masekela
One of snowboarding’s most vital voices shares his unique and compelling story.
Purple Mountains—New Film From Pro Snowboarder and Environmentalist Jeremy Jones
Jones visits key swing states in search of common ground on climate policy.
Issue 31.1 Behind the Cover—Russell Winfield and Stan Evans
A collaboration between the first Black pro rider and first Black snowboard photog.
Mallrats 2.0—A Mission to Big Snow American Dream
Jersey Turnpike ripping.
Mark Wahlberg and LifetoGo Join Forces To Donate 1.3 Million Face Masks to Schools
Masks to be distributed to select cities based on need.
Open Roads. Open Spaces. Open Season—Ikon Pass '20/'21
From coast to coast, Ikon Pass connects open spaces and endless adventure.
Introducing Autumn—New Headwear Brand From Industry Vets
Autumn hits stores looking to invigorate headwear category.
Russell & Flow—The Russell Winfield Interview from Issue 33.1
Mikey Leblanc and Uncle Russ run the gamut in this must-read feature.
Oh Boy—Teaser
Backcountry bashing from Dustin Craven and crew!
One Hit After Another—The Keir Dillon Interview
Interview by Trevor Andrew, as seen in our brand new Issue 33.1.
The SNOWBOARDER Movie: Tangle—Teaser
Coming soon to a screen near you!
Partners in Progress—Feature from Issue 33.1
Organizations working to make snowboarding a more diverse and accessible community.
Meet HERO9 Black—New Release from GoPro
5K video, 20MP stills, new front display, webcam and live streaming modes and more.
The Bomb Hole EP. 22—Torstein Horgmo
Tips on bringing $45K cash into the country and much more!
Issue 33.1 out now!
Featuring the accomplishments and experiences of Black snowboarders, past and present
El Sueño—Teaser
Leon, Schafer and company living the dream.
Make a Damn Plan…to Vote
Prepare for election day with POW's Make A Plan To Vote Tool
Ruka Odyssey—Short Video from Petrus Koskinen
Finnish experimentation.
The Bomb Hole EP. 21—Danny Davis
Travelin' Dan in the booth!
We Love You Larson—Think Thank Chris Larson Tribute
In fond remembrance of a beloved friend and electrifying snowboarder.
Sound off in the comments below!