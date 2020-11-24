TANGLE—FULL MOVIE

Snowboarder Magazine has once again partnered with director Ted Borland to capture progressive snowboarding at its finest. Alongside fellow cinematographer Paul Osborne, our latest venture features DESIREE MELANCON, JILL PERKINS, NIRVANA ORTANEZ, PHIL HANSEN, and BODE MERRILL while proudly introducing JEFF HOLCE, DENVER ORR, AND DYLAN OKUROWSKI, “Tangle” aims to showcase the video part in its most authentic form by capturing riders pursuing their passion wherever, whenever, and however they are inspired to. When a common thread is woven with the ties that bind us… a “Tangle” ensues.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!