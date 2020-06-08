Teepee Livin’—Jamie Anderson And Crew at Burke’s Bumps

Jamie Anderson and Tyler Nicholson meet up with a couple friends for a little backcountry teepee mission at Burke’s Bumps—a slope deep in the Squamish, BC backcountry named in memory of freeskier Sarah Burke—scoring some spring pow in the process.

Filmed and edited by Spencer Whiting, aka Gimbal God.

