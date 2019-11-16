Tenderfoot Snowboarding Pt. 3—Big Bear Mountain, California with Garrett Warnick

Most of us got started snowboarding on a ski area somewhere, in part three of TTenderfoot, the crew travels down to Big Bear Mountain, California to try and tap into the energy that first got them all hooked on snowboarding.

Tenderfoot Snowboarding Pt. 2—The Sierras with Garrett Warnick Tenderfoot Snowboarding Pt. 2—The Sierras with Garrett Warnick

