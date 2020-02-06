Test Pressing by Brandon Cocard – Ep. 1 ‘Shine A Light’

Featuring Miles Fallon, Brendon Rego, Taylor Elliet, Chris Beresford, and of course… Brandon Cocard! ‘Test Pressing’ is an all new monthly web series and music project by Brandon Cocard and Capita. Follow Brandon through the winter as he films, links up with friends and travels in the spirit of music and boarding inspiration and exploration. Each month will bring a new edit and a new custom track to be compiled in a video part and EP at the end of the year.

