Test Pressing by Brandon Cocard – Ep. 2 From Hokkaido

‘Test Pressing’ is an all new monthly web series and music project by Brandon Cocard. Follow Brandon through the winter as he films, links up with friends and travels in the spirit of music and boarding inspiration and exploration. Each month will bring a new edit and a new custom track to be compiled in a video part and EP at the end of the year.

