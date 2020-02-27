The Burton U.S. Open Has Officially Kicked Off—Day 1

Last year’s champs Red Gerard and Zoi Sadowski Synnott both advance in hopes of slopestyle gold repeats!

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

The weather changed, big names fell, and Dusty Henricksen kept his breakout season rolling with a top spot qualification amongst the biggest names in slopestyle. Did we think we would be writing that as the lead? No. But that’s snowboarding, baby. And while we will see if he can keep it going in the finals set for this weekend, we can tell you some shocking names that we won’t see in finals. Mark McMorris, Mons Roisland, Max Parrot, Rene Rinnekangas, Brock Crouch, Luke Winkelmann, Carlos Garcia Knight, Max Parrot, Kyle Mack and plenty more. Not to start the recap out on a negative note, it was just not the way the field of 32 normally shakes out. That being said, the riders that put it down are just as noteworthy and deserving. The comps at the Burton U.S. Open have officially kicked off at Vail, and boy, are we in for a good one. The mix up on the standard slope course is insanely fun to watch, and with good weather on the way… finals is going to be a can’t miss event.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Women’s Slopestyle:

Women’s slope had perfect weather for the semifinals and the ladies showed up (this would be a pretty boring recap if they didn’t). Last year’s champ Zoi Sadowski-Synnott qualified first, no shock there, with Anna Gasser and Hailey Langland right behind. The three others to advance to finals were Enni Rukajarvi, Jamie Anderson, and Miyabi Onitsuka. There wasn’t anything too crazy thrown down, Hailey sent it pretty deep on her final hit to add some drama, but it’s just qualifiers, so the safety runs were enough to live another day.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

We will take this moment to also ask what the difference between a semifinal and a qualifier is? A semi is defined as a “a game or round immediately preceding the final”… but the final wasn’t immediately after. A quali is “a person or team that qualifies for its final rounds”… which seems more like what is going on here. So why does the U.S. Open call it semifinals? Is it a conspiracy so more people tune in because it sounds a bit more official? If that is the case, we might just start adding semifinals to things. Please follow @markclavin for everyday semifinals coverage, he (I) wants to hit 5k before the weekend is over. (We will ask someone over at the Open for a formal answer tomorrow.)

Men’s Slopestlye:

WOW. Have you ever watched the Sixth Sense? SPOILER ALERT: It has a big twist ending. That is the only way we can compare practice to semis today for the men. Absolute bluebird conditions flipped within a minute as a cloud front rolled in just as the cameras started rolling leaving the competitors with flat light that they had to deal with. It felt like some guys saw ghosts out there with rare fumbles on the landings. But it is snowboarding, and weather is part of the game. AND WHAT A DAMN GAME IT WAS. To borrow a phrase from T. Bird in the announcers booth, the U.S. Open is like the NBA All Star game. It is the top tier talent all in one field for arguably the most exciting few days in the contest realm. Beyonce isn’t in attendance, but Kylie Jenner snowboards so maybe someone can convince her to sit on the knuckle for the finals ($100,000 per folding chair… venmo @markclavin for his credentials). That being said, the weather didn’t exactly play ball with the riders to bring out their best stuff, but just simply landing was an all-star feat today. Just as we said with the women, safety runs were the name of the game to get through… and a solid ten did just that. DUSTY HENRICKSEN took his first of two runs and never looked back… except during his pretzel flip (deemed a “dirtball flip” by Denver Orr) that was easily one of the top highlights of the day. Darcy Sharpe and Stale Sandbech put down respectable runs to round out the top three, but none of that matters if they can’t do it on Friday in finals. A big story line was Red Gerard just squeaking in at the number nine spot, who is definitely looking to repeat a U.S. Open gold after last year’s big win. AND OF COURSE TORGEIR BERGREM AND SEBBE DE BUCK! The two always put on a show for their fellow riders, but they haven’t had the best of luck in the past few contests It was exciting to see them put down their runs to now have a chance at a U.S. Open title. Rounding out the drops on Friday, Judd Henkes, Yuki Kadono, Sven Thorgren, and Hiroaki Kunitake will all be looking for champagne down in the corral and a medal to take home.

That’s it. See you tomorrow for the pipe semis right here on SNOWBOARDER.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!