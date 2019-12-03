The All-New Arbor ANNEX—Designed with Bryan Iguchi

From Arbor:
Bryan Iguchi’s career has evolved over the course of more than twenty years as a professional snowboarder. What started in the fabled Outlaw Terrapin Park at Bear Mountain, now has found an organic home in the backcountry of Teton National Park. As Iguchi’s environment has evolved, so has his riding. By its nature, a continual state of evolution necessitates creation and innovation. Our best yet; the Annex.

Filmed and Edited by Asher Koles.

