The Bomb Hole Ep. 1—Justin Bennee

Wow. It is finally here. The podcast/interview series that we have all been waiting for. Two of the most beloved personalities in snowboarding, pro rider Chris Grenier and longtime Snowboarder Mag senior photog E-Stone, have officially dropped their new interview series… The Bomb Hole. And they started it off with another legend to sit in the chair, Justin Bennee. They talk Justin growing up in Hawaii, old kits, the start of his career, drug addiction, Nike, and plenty more.

Quarantine or not, this series is going to be something to take time and watch… or listen. You can find it anywhere you listen to your podcasts as well. And they already have merch! Check out The Bomb Hole site here!

Dropping weekly, check back soon for more from The Bomb Squad.

