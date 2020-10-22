The Bomb Hole EP. 27—Red Gerard

Snowboarding’s golden child has seen a lot in his 20 years and he’s got the stories to back it. Red Gerard joins the Bomb Hole this week to talk about growing up one of seven siblings, excelling at a young age, steroids in snowboarding, Olympic gold and the insanity of the post Olympic media circuit, his sister’s culinary fame, what he likes and dislikes about the contest scene, Burton’s One World, endorsement deals, Polaris vs. Ski Doo, air bags, Shaun White, and more!

From the Bomb Hole desk:

An Olympic gold medal at age 17, being on Jimmy Kimmel, getting stopped at the Canadian boarder with an egg shaped self pleasure device, an inside look at competitive snowboarding, being a child prodigy, Mountain Dew commercials and behind the scenes of Burton’s newest movie “OneWorld.” For only being 20 Red Gerard has accomplished a heavy list of accolades in the shred world. It’s amazing to see how Red has stayed so grounded for a kid who catches so much air. I’m sure having a huge supportive family with lots of older brothers will keep you in check. Sit down with us on this week’s episode of The Bomb Hole and get to know Redmond Gerard! After this episode I think we will all agree snowboarding’s future is in great hands.

