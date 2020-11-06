The Bomb Hole EP. 29—Jamie Thomas

The Chief checks in! The Bomb Hole’s offering continues to widen with this week’s guest, iconic skateboarder Jamie Thomas, who joins the podcast to talk about his path through skateboarding and the lessons he’s learned, 25 Years of @zeroskateboards, the ups and downs of Fallen, spirituality, Slap message board wars, six-figure royalty checks and much more!

From the Bomb Hole desk:

200k in product royalties, 100k check for Tony Hawk Pro Skater, being a homeless teen in San Francisco, the up’s and down’s of Fallen Shoes, finding religion, 25 years of Zero Skateboards, going to war with the Slap message boards, the over discussed leap of faith and more! Jamie Thomas is a skateboard icon and after a long prosperous career has some serious intel to share that transcends skateboarding and Snowboarding, life lesson’s we can all learn from. He take’s us on a journey from dropping out of high school at 16 and leaving Alabama moving to California and making a name for himself in the skateboard world and then a step further as he becomes an entrepreneur starting his own brands. Take note’s as the Chief—aka Jamie Thomas—is about to drop some serious knowledge on this weeks episode of The Bomb Hole!

