The Bomb Hole EP. 4—Zak Hale

In this most recent episode of The Bomb Hole, “Hale Storm” lets it rain, riffing right on through from his early Bear Mountain upbringing up to his latest video project, Trash, hitting all the lightning in between. The Bud Diesel duo get Zak rolling on X Games medals, childhood fame, haters, questioning your career, stacking cash and so much more in this week’s heater.

