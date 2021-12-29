One of snowboardings most gifted filmer/editor’s in the game from filming and directing Nike’s “Never Not” to the classic TransWorld Snowboarding movie’s like “In Color”, “These Days” and “Get Real” Joe is one of the best in the game. This week we talk about how to get your foot in the door as a filmer, where does inspiration come from, how to manage a crew, dealing with stress, the art of filming with a wide angle lens, evolving as a filmer, making your own movie, filming moto and so much more! Join the Bomb Hole crew as we sit down with the legendary filmer Joe Carlino and find out what make’s him tick and how he got into filming snowboarding as well as whats next for him on this week’s installment of The Bomb Hole!