The Bruners’ Overtime—Full Video

Major Montreal mojo from The Bruners in their latest street film drop, Overtime. Easily one of the best things you will see during the absurd amount of free time you spend in front of a screen this next month. Featuring Axel Stall, Chris Fellner, Dominic Tessier, Emile Veilleux, Mas Séguin, Nic Roy, Niels Schack, Russell Beardsley and Seb Picard. Filmed and edited by Julien Choiniere with help from Ulysse Dubé Burelle, Gab Larivière, Anthony Drolet and Jordan Bell. Enjoy.

