The Dream Powder Session That Is Turning Into A Contest—Travis Rice’s “Natural Selection” is a Go

The test event went well, and it looks like we are going to get a three stop tour sometime next year! Keep your eyes peeled for this one!

“On January 27, Travis Rice invited a dozen of the best male and female snowboarders in the world to “The Natural Selection” test event, a VIP backcountry soiree in a custom-built terrain environment designed by the legend himself. When Travis Rice sends you a private invite to ride, you accept it.

Rice has been working the last few years to create this course, stretched over an entire mountain face, that he wants to be the most rideable natural run the world has ever seen. Finally, on a bluebird Monday at Jackson Hole, the world got to see a piece of what Rice and The Natural Selection crew have been secretly working on.

In the future, Rice hopes “The Natural Selection” Tour becomes a three-part event series stretching across Wyoming, British Columbia and Alaska to crown the best all-mountain freestyle snowboarder in the world. This powder day in Jackson Hole was the first step toward that dream.”

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!