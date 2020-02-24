The Dust Box Visits Red Gerard’s Backyard and Makes RedBox Relevant Again

And you thought Redbox was done after Netflix? Well, you obviously didn’t account for the Dust Box factor. If there was anyone to turn Red Box stock options around, it would be this crew. We are predicting a %500 percent increase on Wall Street post-video drop. People might actually re-attach their cords to their DVD players so they can go out in the cold to possibly see if a movie they like is sitting outside of the grocery store so they can enjoy their night like the first settlers did. Shout out to the Gerard’s for having the Dust Box crew come through. This is much better than watching filmer Drew Hasting’s 270 out over and over again by himself back there.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!