The Ethan Morgan Movie—Performance Art At Its Finest

It is a month and a half early for April Fools’ jokes, so we can only suspect that Ethan is going for a Shia Labeouf-esque performance here with the Ethan Morgan movie consisting of 26 minutes of Ethan sitting in his bed. No, we are not kidding. It doesn’t change. Or maybe Ethan is trying to be the James Franco of snowboarding? He doesn’t have as many doctorates or master’s degrees (that we know of) but he is one hell of a DJ. Sit back and get cultured. This is performance art at its finest. Enjoy.

