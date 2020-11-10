The Hermit—A Snowboard Short In The Style of Wes Anderson
Something different for your digital snowboarding intake. From the director:
In the 1950’s resident cats began disappearing in Sandpoint, Idaho. A local hermit was suspected, and his house searched. Inside, authorities found the bodies and hides of numerous local cats that had gone missing… It was reported that the man enjoyed cat stew, and as a result, was soon hauled off to the asylum and forgotten.
Until now. Rumor has it that he has escaped.
Directed by – Zeppelin Zeerip
Co-Producer + Photographer – Jasper Gibson
Starring – Joey Sacket, Jasper Gibson, Kix Kamp, Zeppelin Zeerip
Edited by – Patrick McDaniel
Social edits – Brooke Durow
Visual Effects – S.R. Brandon
