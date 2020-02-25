The Lord Of The Ropes—Danny Sokol Full Part

No, this is not a Lord of the Ropes recap. We will have to wait a bit longer for that… but this should hold you over while you wait.

this is Taking home the title at Troll this past week, the newly crowned LORD OF THE ROPES champ Danny Sokol dropped his full part from the past two seasons. Enjoy.

