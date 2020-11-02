The Manboys’ Snowdance—Full Movie

Kick what’s sure to be a hectic week off with a 20-minute backcountry escape. We present the latest from the Manboys, Snowdance!

Featuring Chris Rasman, Rusty Ockenden, Matt Belzile, Jody Wachniak, Beau Bishop, and Eric Jackson.

Filmed by Ben Webb, Connor Winton, Dave Craig, and Ryan Kenny.

Accoutrement—Pristine Powder Riding with Rusty Ockenden Accoutrement—Pristine Powder Riding with Rusty Ockenden

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.

LTG_Fall_10.31.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS