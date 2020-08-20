The Plug EP. 7—Stan Leveille

Our editor Stan Leveille jumps on The Plug to discuss Yobeat, his path through snowboard media, developing a hit show, the evolution of Hateline and Last Resort, the current state of conversation in snowboarding and beyond, and plenty more!

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1198457/5078900-stans-world

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.