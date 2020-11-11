The Revival—Full Movie (Originally Released in 1999)

Iconic snowboard cinematographer and the man behind Kingpin Productions, Rob “Whitey” McConnaughy is re-releasing digital versions of the Kingpin classics! The unearthing begins with the 1999 smash hit, The Revival, and Whitey has painstakingly color corrected each clip to update this blockbuster for digital viewing.

Featuring: Mikey Leblanc, Ali Goulet, Todd Richards, Jeremy Jones, Josh Dirksen, Andrew Crawford, Lukas Huffman, Markus Egge, Chad Otterstrom, Shannon Dunn-Downing, Blaise Rosenthal, Devun Walsh, Jason McAlister, Kurt Wastell and many more!

The movie is available for streaming and digital download, and shirts have also been made to mark the occasion. You can find it all right here.

