The SNOWBOARDER Movie: Everybody Everybody—JJ Westbury Full Part

Canada Dry? More like Canada drip. We can… and will watch JJ all day. That is all. Enjoy the full part. More below.

Most common sentence overheard during the winter?

“What do you want to hit?” The question that everyone asks each other, and themselves, from the moment the snow starts flying until the final flake melts.

This story revolves around one of the greatest athletes of our time, Jeff Holce. Jeff came to Quebec with us, and unfortunately, was plagued by a terrible toothache during his time north of the border. It was freezing cold, icy, and morale was already in a precarious spot. Days went by and you could see in Jeff’s eyes that this toothache was really taking it out of him. Upon returning to the Airbnb one evening, that look ignites into a fiery gaze and Jeff exclaims that he is “either getting a banger or going to the hospital.” Sometimes it feels that way in the streets, but I have never heard it posed in such a way. Over the following hour, Jeff makes moves quickly and puts together a small crew to head a couple hundred meters up the road to a down bar he saw. This thing was doozy. Finn, Reid, Benny, and I offer help, and support Jeff with our presence. The setup is finished and he starts getting into it and this boardslide is gnarly. At times, I was afraid to watch. Jeff is boardsliding this rail over and over, every time silencing our cheers with a shake of his head and claiming that it was zeached. This continues in a spectacle of human endurance until he lands one that is undeniably perfect. We return to the house, relieved that it ended with a clip on the camera and not Jeff in the ER.

If you and your brother are so similar, why are you goofy and he’s regular? Was it naturally that way or was a decision made over who gets what?

It was a natural thing that just happened when we were learning to snowboard, but I think it was our unconscious minds operating out of necessity! If we were the same stance, I’m not sure if we would be as good friends as we are now, haha.

Thankfully it ended up how it did!

