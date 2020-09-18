The SNOWBOARDER Movie: Tangle—Teaser

Coming Soon! Building upon the success of EVERYBODY EVERYBODY, SNOWBOARDER Magazine has partnered with director Ted Borland to once again capture progressive riding at its finest. Alongside fellow cinematographer Paul Osborne, Ted is tasked with framing up and focusing on an esteemed and eclectic roster ranging from underdog amateurs to seasoned veterans for our 2020 film, TANGLE. Featuring DESIREE MELANCON, JILL PERKINS, NIRVANA ORTANEZ, PHIL HANSEN, and BODE MERRILL while proudly introducing JEFF HOLCE, DENVER ORR, AND DYLAN OKUROWSKI. TANGLE aims to showcase the video part in its most authentic form by capturing riders riding wherever, whenever, whatever and however they are inspired to. When a common thread is woven with the ties that bind us a TANGLE ensues.



Supported by: Ride, Salomon, Lib Tech, Gnu, Dakine, Airblaster, Bent Metal

Smith, Thirtytwo.

