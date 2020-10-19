The Uninvited II—Teaser

The Uninvited return for a follow up party-crash. Featuring Ylfa Runarsdottir, Madison Blackley, Corrine Pasela, Miyon Yamaguchi, Naima Antolin, Savannah Shinske, Darrah Reid, Maggie Leon, Taylor Elliott, Kaleah Opal, Elena Graglia, Emma Crosby, Karin Onozaki, Alexa McCarty, Christine Savage, and more!

From The Uninvited desk:

An all-girls snowboard movie built on a wing and a prayer, featuring an aspiring group of riders with more talent than budgets. Full movie drops November 2020.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.