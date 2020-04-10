’93 Burton U.S. Open Livestream

Stream kicks off at 7pm EST!

Travel back in time to a sunny spring day in Stratton, VT with the full broadcast of the 1993 Burton U·S·Open. Terje Haakonsen, Kelly Clark, Danny Davis, Ben Ferguson will provide their comments live and you won’t want to miss a word.

This is a live stream of the ’93 Open in all its glory, so get ready for a hand-dug pipe, Parallel Slalom and Super G (yup, those used to be events at the Open).

