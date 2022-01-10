Serving as the next generation of superpipe snowboarders, Team Toyota athlete Toby Miller finds boundaries with playful riding and other outlets such as photography to feed his creativity. Versatility plays a crucial role in the landscape progression, and Toby is by no means behind the curve. Watch as he embraces the challenges of snowboarding’s evolution in his second episode of Beyond the Bib, presented by Toyota.

