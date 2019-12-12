Tommy On The Ropes—Gesme Goes Pro for Salomon

By our account, Tommy went pro last year. We have the photos and remember the hangover as proof. BUTTTT… he did not have a pro model with his board sponsor, so to see him officially go pro for Salomon and get his name on a deck is pretty exciting for snowboarding. Check out Tommy in his comfort zone, lapping ropes in the Midwest, for Salomon’s latest edit by Colton Feldman.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018