Tommy On The Ropes—Gesme Goes Pro for Salomon

By our account, Tommy went pro last year. We have the photos and remember the hangover as proof. BUTTTT… he did not have a pro model with his board sponsor, so to see him officially go pro for Salomon and get his name on a deck is pretty exciting for snowboarding. Check out Tommy in his comfort zone, lapping ropes in the Midwest, for Salomon’s latest edit by Colton Feldman.

