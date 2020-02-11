TOO LOOSE—Featuring Christian Connors and Friends

Hectic, eclectic, and Electric. Christian Connors drops a new project out of Tahoe.

From the good people over at Electric:

“Christian Connors is one of our favorite riders and an unsung hero of the snowboard industry. Needless to say he is constantly sending it. Although he falls almost as much as he lands, no matter what happens it’s going to be entertaining! We are proud to introduce “Too Loose” feat Christian and a friends!”

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!