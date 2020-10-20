Toonies—Seb Picard Short Film

Presented by Salomon Snowboards, Toonies is a short snowboard movie starring Sebastien Picard as he travels through Europe and eastern Canada. Also featuring Mammouth Durette, Remy Fournier, Louif Paradis, Sebi Springeth, and Mas.

Filmed and edited by Anthony Drolet-Tremblay

Photography by Joseph Roby

Artwork by Remy Fournier and Philippe Couture

Music

“Intro 29th street”

Performed by Jimmy Whoo

“Basic Instinct”

Performed by Jimmy Whoo

“Invitation”

Performed by Saada Bonnaire

“Snow Queen”

Performed by Elton John & Kiki Dee

“Over the Edge”

Performed by Symmetry

“Monsters”

Performed by Empathy Test

