Torment Promotional Video—A Short Film by Torment Magazine

From the people that brought you the second issue of Torment, they now bring you the Torment Promotional Video. Coinciding with the latest mag, Jon Stark and company drop their most recent project starring some of the most stylish riders of this generation with a plethora of clips from the snowpocalypse in Seattle last season. Featuring Forest Bailey, Mike Rav, Spencer Schubert, Cole Navin, Mark Wilson, Louif Paradis, Sam Taxwood, Max Warbington, Jacob Krugmire, Max Tokunaga, and Dominic Palarchio. Enjoy.

