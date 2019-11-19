Torment Promotional Video—A Short Film by Torment Magazine

From the people that brought you the second issue of Torment, they now bring you the Torment Promotional Video. Coinciding with the latest mag, Jon Stark and company drop their most recent project starring some of the most stylish riders of this generation with a plethora of clips from the snowpocalypse in Seattle last season. Featuring Forest Bailey, Mike Rav, Spencer Schubert, Cole Navin, Mark Wilson, Louif Paradis, Sam Taxwood, Max Warbington, Jacob Krugmire, Max Tokunaga, and Dominic Palarchio. Enjoy.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018