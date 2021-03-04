Travis Rice’s YETI Natural Selection Tour Highlights: Jackson Hole

Watch the FULL finals replay on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/NSTJacksonFinals​

Mother Nature absolutely provided for the final day of the YETI Natural Selection at Jackson Hole with over four-feet of snow falling on finals day. Here are some of the best moments from the two-day livestream.

From visionary snowboarder Travis Rice, The Natural Selection Tour is a world-class snowboard competition series that combines freestyle tricks with freeriding artistry at three epic North American locations.

Additional stops include Baldface Lodge, British Columbia and Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, Alaska. The top finishers will go head-to-head in Alaska, where the best men’s and women’s all-mountain freestyle riders will be crowned in late March.

The British Columbia and Alaska showcases will air as individual highlight programs – exclusively on Red Bull TV.